Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

AIA stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

