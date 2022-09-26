Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IWD opened at $140.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.