iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.05. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $128.96 and a 12-month high of $176.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.