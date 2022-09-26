Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 86 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $148.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $146.38 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

