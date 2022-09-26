Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

