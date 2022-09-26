Patten Group Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $158.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.