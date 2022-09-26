Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,152 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

MSI opened at $228.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

