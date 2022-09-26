Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $143.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

