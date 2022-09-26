Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 47.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 115.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ATO opened at $111.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

