Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after buying an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,076,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

