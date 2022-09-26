Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $56.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

