CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Research Coverage Started at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:CINC opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINC. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,742,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $16,663,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

