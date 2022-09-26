Barclays Trims Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Target Price to 100.00

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from 115.00 to 100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Entra ASA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

