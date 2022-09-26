Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,561 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

