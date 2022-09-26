Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) to Neutral

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance
Shares of IMQCF stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $6.38.
About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI
Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.
