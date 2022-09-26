SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,273,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $407.87 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

