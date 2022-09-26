Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Shares of ILMN opened at $190.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $436.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

