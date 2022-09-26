Patten Group Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.