Patten Group Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.