Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Western Union stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 142.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $26,384,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

