Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 227.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 475,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 22.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

