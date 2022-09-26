ZYX Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One ZYX coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,278,174 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZYX Coin Trading
