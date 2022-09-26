Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.
Twilio Stock Performance
NYSE:TWLO opened at $68.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,443 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.