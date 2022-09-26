Barclays Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $78.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Ovintiv stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

