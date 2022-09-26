Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Price Down 60% This Week

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Bitcoin Bam has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $18,736.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Bam has traded down 60% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Bam coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Bitcoin Bam Profile
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Bitcoin Bam Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCBAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Bam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Bam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.