Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $55.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

