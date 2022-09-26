Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 383.09% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:ETON opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.72.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.73% and a negative net margin of 72.81%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
