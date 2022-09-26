DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to Underperform

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLO opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. DLocal has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DLocal by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,530 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth about $14,561,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DLocal by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

