Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Down 4.9 %

Immunovant stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth $57,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.