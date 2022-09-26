Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 940.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
