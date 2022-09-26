Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

