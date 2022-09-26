Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

MEOH stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,179,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

