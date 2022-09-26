Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,715 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TTM opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

