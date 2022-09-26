Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

