Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $200.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,241,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

