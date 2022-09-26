Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Equities research analysts at ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Society Pass Price Performance

Shares of SOPA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 2,883.57%.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

About Society Pass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Society Pass during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Society Pass by 281.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Society Pass by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Society Pass by 37.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

