Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Equities research analysts at ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Society Pass Price Performance
Shares of SOPA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 2,883.57%.
Institutional Trading of Society Pass
About Society Pass
Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.
