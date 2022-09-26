Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

