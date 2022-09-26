Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $334.22 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.