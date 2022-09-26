American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lowered by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $140.26 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.93.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

