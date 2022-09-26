Sabal Trust CO Invests $230,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

PEG opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

