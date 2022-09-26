Veriti Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $241.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

