CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$545.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

