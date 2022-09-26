Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target Cut to SEK 90

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SCTBF opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.