Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $228.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $208.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.58. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $203.77 and a 1-year high of $376.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

