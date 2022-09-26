Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 17th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$12.20 on Monday. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a current ratio of 34.78 and a quick ratio of 32.85.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,515.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,962,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,731,514.57.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

