Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 14th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Exchange Income Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$42.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Exchange Income

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Exchange Income

EIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.30.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.