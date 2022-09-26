Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$89.96 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
Further Reading
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.