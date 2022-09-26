Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$177.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 142.81. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$217.86.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.