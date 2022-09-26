Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$177.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 142.81. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$217.86.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
