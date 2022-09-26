Dream Impact Trust (MPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Further Reading
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.