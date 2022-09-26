Dream Impact Trust (MPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.