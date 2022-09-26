JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Cut to €11.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.80 ($14.08) to €11.70 ($11.94) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. AlphaValue lowered shares of JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

JCDecaux Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of JCDXF opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

